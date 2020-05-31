Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 & Redmi 8A Smartphones Become Expensive in India

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi 8 & Redmi Note 8 prices increased (File Photo)

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker yet again has increased the prices for the affordable range of smartphones, which includes Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi 8, and Redmi Note 8. This is the third instance this month wherein the phone maker has increased the prices of smartphones in the country. Alike the previous instance, Xiaomi has increased the prices of these smartphones by up to Rs 500 across all three models. Notably, the phone maker hasn't specified any reasons for the price hike. The new prices are already into effect for the customers purchasing these devices online as well as offline. Xiaomi Owned Redmi Earbuds S Unveiled in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

Xiaomi’s budget smartphone - Redmi 8A Dual now costs Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The handset was previously priced at Rs 7,299. The bigger variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage is now priced at Rs 7,999. The main underlines of the Redmi 8A Dual smartphone are 6.22-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 439 SoC, up to 3GB of RAM, up to 32GB internal storage, 13MP + 2MP rear cameras and much more.

Xiaomi has also increased the prices for the Redmi 8 Series. The 4GB + 64GB model previously retailed at Rs 9,299. But, now the handset is priced at Rs 9,499 which is due to the latest price hike.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 series also gets a price hike. The price of the 4GB+64GB variant has been hiked to Rs 11,999 from Rs 11,499. Moreover, the 6GB + 128GB variant now costs at Rs 14,499 seeing a hike of Rs 1,500. The Redmi Note 8 comes with 6.3-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, 48MP quad rear cameras, 13MP selfie camera, 4000mAh battery and more.