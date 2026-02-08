New Delhi, February 8: Two software engineers have transformed over 20,000 pages of public government records into a functional, searchable replica of a Gmail inbox. The project, titled Jmail.world, allows users to browse the private correspondence of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein as if they were logged into his personal account.

The website has recently surged in popularity following the release of the final tranches of documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA). By presenting dense, often unreadable PDF files in a familiar digital interface, the creators say they aim to bridge the gap between "transparency in principle and transparency in practice."

The Creators Behind the Interface

The project is the work of Riley Walz, a 23-year-old internet artist and software engineer, and Luke Igel, the 25-year-old co-founder of the AI video company Kino.ai.

Walz is known for previous "prankster art" projects, such as Bop Spotter, which tracked songs played on San Francisco street corners, and a viral fake restaurant listing called Mehran’s Steak House. Igel brought technical expertise in AI and data extraction to the collaboration. Jmail.world: How To Access Epstein Files Library, Emails, Photos and Videos.

The pair reportedly built the core version of the site in just five hours using modern AI coding tools. Their goal was not to uncover new secrets themselves, but to provide a tool that made the existing, "messy" data accessible to the general public and journalists.

Why Recreate Gmail Like Interface?

The decision to use a Gmail "lookalike" interface was intentional. Igel noted in interviews that while the Department of Justice had released millions of pages, the format, low-quality, scattered PDFs, made them nearly impossible for the average person to navigate.

"I found that they were hard to read as emails," Igel told Rolling Stone. "Someone made an amazing indexed database... but we wanted to build a very faithful Gmail parody to give users a glimpse inside the psyche." Is Jmail.world Real or Fake? All About Gmail Lookalike That Is Making the Epstein Files Publicly Accessible.

By using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and AI-driven indexing, the duo converted blurry scans into searchable text. The familiar sidebar, search bar, and "Starred" folder allow users to filter through thousands of messages involving high-profile figures in politics, business, and entertainment.

More Than Just Emails

As of February 2026, the site has expanded beyond just an inbox. It now includes several "apps" modeled after the Google ecosystem:

JPhotos: A gallery of images found within the government releases.

JFlights: A searchable database of flight logs.

Jamazon: A recreation of Epstein’s shopping history and Amazon purchases.

The site also features "Jemini," a custom AI search tool designed to counter claims by the Department of Justice that searching through the massive release was "impractical due to technical limitations."

Cultural and Technical Impact

While the site has been praised for its technical ingenuity and contribution to public transparency, it has also faced scrutiny. Critics and some web developers have raised concerns about the "uncanny" nature of the project, which places the user directly into the digital life of a convicted s*x offender.

The project remains a lightning rod for online "sleuths." Recently, some users on social media platforms claimed to find evidence of Epstein being alive through the site, though these theories, including claims involving gaming accounts, have been debunked by the tech companies involved.

Despite the controversy, Jmail.world continues to serve as a primary gateway for those looking to bypass media summaries and examine the original, government-released records for themselves.

