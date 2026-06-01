United Airlines Flight UA236 Turns Back Mid-Air After ‘Bomb’ Bluetooth Name Triggers Security Scare

A United Airlines flight from Newark to Spain was forced to turn back mid-air after a suspicious Bluetooth device name sparked a security scare onboard. The incident occurred on May 30 when Flight UA236, headed to Palma de Mallorca, was flying over the Atlantic with around 190 passengers and 12 crew members.

The alarm was raised after a passenger detected a nearby Bluetooth network labelled “bomb” during takeoff. Despite repeated announcements from the crew asking passengers to switch off their Bluetooth devices, the signal remained active, prompting concern among passengers and staff.

According to reports, the situation was escalated to airline authorities after the source of the device could not be identified. As a precautionary measure, the aircraft turned back approximately 90 minutes into the journey and safely landed back at Newark Liberty International Airport. Midair Chaos: Man Restrained After Biting, Hitting Passengers on LA-Bound Delta Flight; Probe On.

Security agencies conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft after landing, including checks of the cabin and cargo areas. Passengers were deboarded and rescreened before authorities cleared the flight for departure. US-bound Flight Diverted to Canada Due to Ebola Travel Restrictions.

Later reports suggested that the alert may have been triggered by a teenager who had named a personal device with the suspicious term, causing it to appear on nearby Bluetooth scans.

Following clearance, the flight resumed its journey to Spain with a new crew, though the incident caused significant delays for passengers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Airlive), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).