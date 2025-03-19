A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles descended into chaos after a passenger allegedly bit one person and struck several others in midair. Crew members and passengers restrained the man until landing, where authorities took him for a psychological evaluation. Injured passengers received medical attention as investigations began. The FAA confirmed the incident and stated that Delta Flight 501 landed safely at LAX around 11:45 AM on March 17. Delta reiterated its "zero tolerance" policy for unruly behaviour and is working with law enforcement. Canada Plane Crash: 18 Injured After Delta Airlines Flight 4819 Crashes, Flips Upside Down While Attempting To Land at Toronto Pearson International Airport (See Pic and Videos).

Passenger Bites, Hits Others on Delta Flight to LA

