Riyadh, February 28: Saudi Arabia and Qatar have launched an urgent diplomatic initiative to de-escalate a rapidly intensifying conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The mediation efforts follow a series of significant Pakistani airstrikes on major Afghan cities, including Kabul and Kandahar, which prompted Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif to declare that the two neighbors are now in a state of "open war." With casualty figures rising and both nations hardening their military postures, Gulf mediators are working to prevent the situation from spiraling into a broader regional crisis.

The latest surge in hostilities began late Thursday, February 26, when Afghan Taliban forces reportedly attacked Pakistani border troops. In response, Islamabad launched "Operation Ghazab Lil Haq" (Righteous Fury), conducting widespread aerial bombardments. According to Pakistani military officials, the strikes targeted 22 military installations and "militant hideouts," resulting in the deaths of more than 330 Taliban personnel and affiliated militants. Pakistan Afghanistan War: Islamabad Declares ‘Open War’ on Taliban, Bombs Kabul and Kandahar.

The Taliban government has countered these claims, asserting that the strikes hit residential areas and religious schools, causing civilian casualties. In a notable escalation of their own, Afghan forces claimed to have shot down a Pakistani fighter jet over Nangarhar province on Saturday and captured the pilot alive—a claim that Islamabad has officially denied, describing it as "totally untrue."

Gulf Mediation and Diplomatic Pressure

Saudi Arabia and Qatar, both of whom have long-standing ties with both nations, are leading the push for a ceasefire. On Friday, Qatar’s chief negotiator, Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, held talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi. Simultaneously, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, urging "dialogue and wisdom." Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Afghan Forces Kill 55 Pakistani Soldiers, Pakistan Retaliates With Operation ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ (Watch Videos).

A source familiar with the talks stated that Riyadh and Doha are coordinating at the highest levels to establish an immediate truce. This diplomatic push mirrors a successful mediation effort in October 2025, when the two Gulf nations brokered a temporary ceasefire after similar border clashes killed dozens. However, a durable peace agreement has remained elusive.

The Root of the Conflict

The current "open war" is the culmination of years of deteriorating relations since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Taliban of harboring the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group that has carried out a wave of deadly suicide bombings across Pakistan in recent months, including a February attack on a Shiite mosque in Islamabad that killed 36 people.

The Taliban administration denies these allegations, maintaining that the TTP is a domestic Pakistani issue and that Afghan soil is not being used to export terrorism. This friction has turned the 1,600-mile Durand Line border into a volatile flashpoint, leading to frequent closures of critical trade crossings like Torkham and Chaman.

Global Concerns and Regional Stability

The international community has reacted with alarm to the prospect of a full-scale war between the two Islamic neighbors. The United Arab Emirates, Iran, Russia, and China have all called for maximum restraint, warning that prolonged instability would benefit extremist groups like ISIS-K, which remains active in the region.

While the United States has expressed support for Pakistan’s right to defend itself against militancy, it has also issued security advisories for its citizens in the region and urged both sides to return to the negotiating table. As of Saturday afternoon, military operations continue despite the ongoing diplomatic pressure from Riyadh and Doha.

