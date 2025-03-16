Dhaka, March 16: An 8-year-old in Bangladesh died on Thursday after being raped in Magura city and suffering 3 cardiac arrests, triggering widespread protests across the country. According to a complaint filed by her mother, the attack occurred while she was visiting her elder sister’s residence between the night of March 5 and the early hours of March 6. The incident has sparked outrage, with demonstrators demanding justice and stricter action against sexual violence.

According to a report by Times Of India, Police have taken the victim's 18-year-old brother-in-law, along with his parents and brother, into custody in connection with the case. Following the woman's death on Thursday night, furious locals stormed the house where the crime allegedly took place, vandalising and setting it on fire. ‘Bangladesh Must Protect All Minorities’: India Says Interim Government Must Live up to Its Responsibility of Protecting Hindus and Other Minorities Amid Increasing Violence.

The young woman suffered three cardiac arrests before succumbing to her injuries at around 1:00 pm local time (07:00 GMT) on Thursday, according to a statement from the government's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) department. The statement noted that while doctors managed to revive her twice, they were unable to restart her heart after the third cardiac arrest. She had been in critical condition for six days at Dhaka's Combined Military Hospital, where she was admitted on March 8. Kolkata Shocker: College Student Rapes Classmate After Intoxicating Her in West Bengal, Arrested. Speaking to local media, the girl's mother said, "I believed my daughter would survive. If she had, I would have never let her go anywhere alone again." Her remains were flown to Magura's local stadium by an army helicopter around 6:00 pm, where a large crowd of protesters had assembled. Thousands attended the namaz-e-janaza in Magura before the 7:30 pm burial. Dhaka University held a symbolic funeral, followed by protests demanding swift justice and legal reforms. Legal advisor Asif Nazrul confirmed the trial would start within a week, with DNA results expected in five days.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

