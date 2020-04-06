Beat Coronavirus with Vodka, Saunas and Working on Tractors, Says Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko Claiming COVID-19 Has Only Taken Four Lives

Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus (Photo Credits: Wiki)

While the whole world cripples with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak that has tested 1,273,709 people positive and caused 69,456 deaths, the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, Europe's last dictator has a controversial stand against COVID-19. While he says that only four people have died due to coronavirus is his country it is being sai that one can hardly trust the "official COVID-19 death toll" in Belarus. As per Daily Mail, a street kiosk in its fourth city, Vitebsk, carried a warning in red spray paint last week that read, "Vitebsk, 22 corpses. Stay home." However, even if this is not to be believed, the President's statements have created quite a stir.

He goes ahead to call coronavirus "another Psychosis" acting surprisingly calm about the coronavirus pandemic. However, he has further suggested that "panic can hurt us more than the virus itself." While Lukashenko says that there have only been four victims yet, it is being said the virus has left "hospitals filled with victims", according to reports by Daily Mail. It further says that "one overwhelmed, equipment-starved doctor claimed she was forced to 'rewrite medical records". There have also been reports that the health ministry has stopped recording new infections and are listing the cases as pneumonia instead.

Also, while almost all games all around the world are being suspended(even the Olympics 2020 is not happening) Belarus Premier League is going to continue. As per reports by BBC, the Belarus Football Federation deals with ten countries—including Russia, Israel and India—for broadcasting rights and hence the game continues.

Lukashenko's recent speech is making people scratch their heads as he says that working on tractors can protect people from coronavirus. He even asked people to take saunas to beat the virus. "There shouldn't be any panic. You just have to work, especially now, in a village. Tractors will cure everyone! The field heals everyone!" Suggesting people to take alcohol, Lukashenko said that "daily shots of vodka would kill the virus." However, the largest health organisation, WHO has laid some preventive guidelines to protect yourself from COVID-19 that you must follow! Apart from social distancing and washing your hands constantly check out the 'DO THE FIVE' Advisory By WHO to Stop the Spread of COVID-19.

He said, "I don't drink but recently I've been saying people should not only wash their hands with vodka but also poison the virus with it". He further suggested that, "You should drink the equivalent of 40-50ml of the rectified spirit daily. But not at work." Last week, he moderated his language somewhat but was still refusing to entertain the idea of even partial restrictions.