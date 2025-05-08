Ribeirao Preto, May 8: In a chilling incident, a man took his mistress out on a date just hours after killing his wife with the help of his mother in Brazil's Ribeirao Preto. Luiz Garnica, a bodybuilding sports doctor, and his 67-year-old mother, Elizabete Arrabaca, are accused of poisoning Garnica’s wife, Larissa Rodrigues, using a toxic pesticide. Larissa had reportedly discovered her husband's affair before her death, which led to a growing rift between them. Toxicology tests later confirmed the presence of chumbinho, a lethal rat poison, in her system.

According to a report from The Mirror, Garnica and his mother allegedly plotted the murder after Larissa discovered the affair. She reportedly found evidence of Garnica's infidelity, including sex toys in his car, which led to suspicions that he was not alone during a trip to Sao Paulo. Her cousin revealed that Larissa even confronted her husband with a video of him entering his mistress's building, but Garnica denied everything, claiming that his wife was "going crazy." Brazil Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies in Back Seat of Car After Stepmother Allegedly Forgets To Drop Him at Nursery in Videira; Investigation Underway.

Days before her death, Larissa had complained of feeling ill after eating soups prepared by Garnica's mother, which may have been laced with the poison. The authorities uncovered that Arrabaca had been looking to buy chumbinho, a pesticide commonly used as rat poison, approximately two weeks before Larissa’s death. This, combined with the toxicology report, raised suspicions that the mother and son may have conspired to kill Larissa. Brazil Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Falls Sick and Dies After Injecting Dead Butterfly's Mixture, Police Suspect Viral Challenge Behind Teenager's Mysterious Death.

Garnica, who had initially appeared to mourn his wife’s death, posted an emotional tribute on social media, claiming to love her deeply. However, following further investigation, both he and his mother were arrested. Police are now examining the involvement of Garnica’s mistress, who is suspected of providing an alibi for him. The case continues to unfold, with detectives hoping to uncover the full motive behind the crime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2025 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).