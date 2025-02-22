Brasilia, February 22: A shocking incident has come to light from Brazil where a 14-year-old boy died after he allegedly injected himself with butterfly remains. The deceased boy was identified as Davi Nunes Moreira, who is reported to have suffered excruciating pain for seven days in a hospital in Vitoria de Conquista before passing away. The teen was admitted to the hospital after he fell sick.

He confessed to mixing a dead butterfly with water and injected the mixture into his leg. While Davi's death has left everyone shocked and surprised, the police have launched an investigation to find out if the deceased boy was part of a social media challenge that led to his death. It is also reported that Davi's agonising pain was allegedly caused by an allergic reaction or infection. Mobile Phone Blast Caught on Camera in Brazil: Woman Suffers Burn Injuries After Cell Phone Kept in Back Pocket Explodes in Anápolis, Chilling Video Surfaces.

The incident came to light when the minor boy fell sick after he started to vomit and developed a limp. Initially, the teenager told his father that he hurt himself while playing but later revealed the truth. Shockingly, soon after Davi fell sick, his dad found the syringe used by his son under his pillow. On Wednesday, February 18, Davi was rushed to another hospital in Vitoria de Conquista, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A spokesman for the Civil Police in Vitoria da Conquista said, "The autopsy results will help clarify the cause of death. It is also learned that the Brazilian teen suffered excruciating pain while being admitted to a hospital in Vitoria de Conquista for an entire week. Luiz Fernando D. Relvas, a specialist at Hospital Santa Marcelina, speculated that the teenager may have suffered from an embolism, an infection or an allergic reaction. Brazil Shocker: Refused Alcohol, Woman Ploughs Car Into Liquor Store Crushing 2 Employees; Video Surfaces.

The specialist further said that an embolism, or blockage in a blood vessel, can lead to sudden death. Davi's mysterious death is linked to possible toxins in the butterfly mix, which caused his body to shut down as he went into septic shock. Having said that, cops are awaiting the full post-mortem results to determine the cause of Davi's death.

