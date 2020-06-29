California, June 29: In view of the rising coronavirus cases in the US, California ordered bars in Los Angeles and six other countries to close again as parts of the US reimpose shutdown measures to try to quell a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted saying, "California has ordered bars to close in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare, while recommending they close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, & Ventura." Newsom previously ordered all bars and restaurants closed in mid-March at the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney’s California Theme Park Reopening Delayed After a Surge of COVID-19 Cases in the State.

Here's what Gavin Newsom tweeted:

NEW: Due to the rising spread of #COVID19, CA is ordering bars to close in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare, while recommending they close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, & Ventura. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 28, 2020

The order comes after California reported a rise of nearly 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday and almost 5,900 people have died from the virus there. According to a Worldometer report, there is a total of 10,242,932 coronavirus cases across the globe, and 504,366 people have died so far due to it. The US is the worst hit among all the countries and it has recorded a total of 2,637,077 cases and the death toll has increased to 128,437.

