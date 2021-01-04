Ottawa, Jan 4: Canada's coronavirus cases surpassed 600,000, with the total hitting 606,076, including 15,880 deaths, according to health authorities. Ontario, the most populous province in Canada, reported 2,964 new cases and 25 additional deaths on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

There has been an average increase of 2,792 new cases per day over the past week and Ontario set a new single-day record of 3,363 cases. Ontario's cumulative number of cases since the Covid-19 pandemic began reached 190,962.

The Ontario government told parents and guardians in a letter on Sunday that students in public elementary schools in the province would learn remotely for the first week of January, but would return to in-person learning on January 11.

Quebec, another populous province in the country, issued its first Covid-19 update of the new year on Sunday.

It showed 7,663 new cases since December 31, 2020, and 121 people died of the disease.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the province stood at 210,304.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).