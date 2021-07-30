Changsha, July 30: Zhangjiajie, a famous tourist city in central China's Hunan Province, planned to close all its tourist sites on Friday morning after the recent resurgence of Covid-19 case in the city.

Zhangjiajie started massive nucleic acid testing in three regions on Wednesday, said Wang Jianghua, director of the municipal health commission, at a press briefing on Thursday. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, over 226,000 people had samples taken from them, and more than 120,200 tests had been completed, with one positive result, added Wang. China’s Yunnan Province Closed Amid COVID-19 Resurgence.

The person with the positive testing result was later diagnosed as a confirmed Covid-19 case on Thursday, the Xinhua news agency reported. In the past days, several Chinese cities reported a spike in Covid-19 infections. Several of them had travel histories to Zhangjiajie.

