Beijing, September 4: Taiwanese social media users claimed that a China’s Sukhoi Su-35 fighter plane was shot down by the country’s air defence system. Netizens claimed that Chinese Air Force’s plane Sukhoi Su-35 fighter plane crashed in Guangxi, an autonomous coastal region in southern China, bordering Vietnam. The plane was reportedly crashed after intruding over the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. Taiwan to Redesign Passport After Being 'Fed Up of Being Confused With China' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to some reports, the pilot of the aircraft was seriously injured in the crash. Several videos of the Chinese plane crash are circulating on social media. In the videos, it could be seen that a thick envelope of smoke is coming out of the jet. The location of the video is not yet known. Meanwhile, some social media users called it false. Some also claimed that the fighter jet crashed due to technical glitch. Amid Rising Tensions with China, Taiwan Unveils Record Defence Budget.

Here's a video shared by a social media user

However, Taiwanese government refuted the claims. Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China said, "In response to the Internet spread of "Taiwan shot down a CCP SU-35 aircraft?" Air Force Command solemnly refuted today that this is false information, and completely untrue."

In November 2015, China signed a contract worth $2 billion with Russia to buy 24 Sukhoi Su-35 aircraft for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force. Today's development came days after China’s warning of military action against Taiwan.

Last month, China threatened to conduct a "military mission" anytime till September 4 in the north of the Taiwan strait, provoking Taipei to warn Beijing against any attempt to annex the democratic island nation. Taking strong offence to the Chinese threats, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday vowed to defend the island with a "solid" air force while unveiling the island's US-backed maintenance centre for a fleet of upgraded F-16 fighters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).