Rome, March 28: Italy's death toll from the novel coronavirus shot past 10,000 on Saturday with 889 new deaths, the country's civil protection service said. The toll in Italy, which has suffered more deaths than any other country, now stands at 10,023. Catch all the live updates of coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

An additional 5,974 infections brought to 92,472 the number of people who have officially tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy since the crisis began last month.

'Enough, Enough'

Italy recorded almost 1,000 deaths from the virus on Friday -- the worst one-day toll anywhere since the pandemic began. One coronavirus sufferer, a cardiologist from Rome who has since recovered, recalled his hellish experience at a hospital in the capital.

"The treatment for the oxygen therapy is painful, looking for the radial artery is difficult. Desperate other patients were crying out, 'enough, enough'," he told AFP.

Infection rates in Italy are on a downward trend, but the head of the national health institute Silvio Brusaferro said it was not out of the woods yet, predicting a peak "in the next few days".

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll and its cases jumped to 72,248 on Saturday as the country moves to ramp up testing. Belgium and Luxembourg also saw a steep climb in deaths, with 353 recorded in the former on Saturday -- up from 289 the day before -- and 15 in the grand duchy, up from nine.

Europe has suffered the brunt of the coronavirus crisis in recent weeks, with millions across the continent on lockdown and the streets of Paris, Rome and Madrid eerily empty. Does Coronavirus Has pH Value of 5.5-8.5 & Can Be Cured by Eating 'Alkaline' Fruits Like Lemon, Mango and Orange? Know the Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message and Correct pH Values of Fruits.

Meanwhile, other countries across the world were bracing for the virus's full impact, with AFP tallies showing more than 26,000 deaths globally. The World Health Organization's regional director for Africa warned the continent faces a "dramatic evolution" of the pandemic.

As even rich countries struggle, aid groups warn the toll could be in the millions in low-income countries and war zones such as Syria and Yemen, where healthcare systems are in tatters.