Twelve train coaches have been converted into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients at the Moradabad railway station. 12 railway coaches converted into isolation ward for the COVID19 patients at Moradabad railway station pic.twitter.com/Jh4xDxUqyw— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2020 The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said governments should not issue so-called "immunity passports" or "risk-free certificates" as a way of easing lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi, April 26: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases globally has reached near three million with the death toll crossing two lakh. The world has seen 2,920,877 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, while the death toll stands at 203,272. The United States has the maximum number of cases as well as fatalities. India has reported 24,942 cases, including 779 deaths. Catch updates on the global coronavirus outbreak in this live tracker. When Will Coronavirus End in India? Here's What Health Ministry And The Latest Data by PIB Say.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States reached 905,364 as of 10:30 am (1430 GMT), and a total of 52,042 deaths related to the disease were recorded, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The country suffered the most fatalities. Italy followed with 26,384 deaths. Spain reported 22,902 deaths, France and Britain also reported over 20,000 deaths. COVID-19 Second Wave: Will Round Two of Pandemic be More Lethal? When Will It Begin? What Experts Say.

In France, the coronavirus epidemic has killed 22,614 people as of Saturday, with 369 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recovered from the infection of the deadly virus, will be back at work in Downing Street on Monday, British media reported. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has said there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.