Moscow, November 12: The World Health Organisation or WHO on Thursday said it will add Russia's anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the list of recommended vaccines for emergency use if the drug meets required criteria. A statement from the WHO came days after Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which co-developed Sputnik V with Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, sought pre-qualification and accelerated registration for the vaccine from the global agency.

"WHO has been in touch with the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, who expressed interest in applying for WHO emergency use listing (EUL), and we look forward to receiving the data for their Sputnik V candidate vaccine. If a product submitted for assessment is found to meet the criteria for listing, WHO will publish the results widely," WHO said in a statement to news agency Reuters. COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Update: Russia's Vaccine Caused No Side Effects in 85% Patients, Says Developer.

If the WHO adds Sputnik V to the list of recommended vaccines for emergency use, it would effectively be recommending its use to member states. Notably, the WHO has not yet prequalified any experimental vaccine nor issued an emergency use listing. Russia registered Sputnik V, touted as the world's first vaccine against coronavirus infection, on August 11. Currently, phase 3 trials of the vaccine are underway in different countries.

Yesterday, Sputnik V developers said their vaccine demonstrated 92 percent efficacy. This was based on the first interim data from the largest double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trials in Russia involving 40,000 volunteers.

