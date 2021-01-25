South Africa, January 25: Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries of South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm SAST. The sales of the lottery close at 20:30 hours (8:30 PM) every day. The winning numbers for January 24 Daily lotto are- 03, 16, 19, 20, 25.

The price of a single Daily Lotto play will cost you R3.00 vat inclusive.

People need to be aware that if they are using any of the online services, there might be an additional charge. EuroMillions Lotto Lottery Results of January 22, 2021: Check Lucky Draw Winners of UK Euromillions Lottery and Thunderball Draw Results for Friday.

People who purchased the lottery ticket for SA Daily Lotto can check if they are lucky enough to win the lottery. People can check the lottery ticket against the ticket numbers. If you win a prize, you have a year's time from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R200,000 and R1000,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2021 09:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).