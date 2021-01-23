Paris, January 23: Lottery results of the Euromillions lottery have been declared. The winning numbers are published shortly after each Euromillions draw takes place in Paris at 21:00. The Euromillions lottery is held on Tuesday and Friday evenings. The best part is every EuroMillions ticket gives people a chance to get ab automatic entry into the UK Millionaire Maker. The UK Millionaire Maker is believed to guarantee at least one player will pocket £1million in every draw.

People who purchased the lottery ticker for EuroMillions lottery, can check if they are lucky enough to win the lottery. People can check the lottery ticket against the ticket numbers. The EuroMillions Lottery winning numbers for Friday, January 22 are-- 16, 47, 42, 08, 44. The Lucky Stars for Friday, January 22 are-- 07, 06.

The estimated jackpot of the EuroMillions lottery is whopping £71 million. EuroMillions Lottery Thunderball winning numbers for Friday are: 08, 10, 18, 21, 38 and the Thunderball is 08. Mahzooz Lottery: Indian Expat Wins $54,451 in Dubai Draw.

The Euro Millions lottery is played across nine European countries which includes Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2021 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).