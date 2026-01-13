New Delhi, January 13: The US State Department has issued a stark warning to its citizens, advising them to "leave Iran now" due to the volatile security situation stemming from widespread and ongoing protests across the nation. The advisory, updated recently, underscores the significant risks faced by American nationals, including arbitrary arrest and detention, particularly for those with dual Iranian-American citizenship. This urgent call comes as reports indicate a sustained period of civil unrest and demonstrations in various Iranian cities.

The updated travel advisory, which maintains Iran at a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" status, highlights the unpredictable nature of the current environment. It specifically warns of the potential for security forces to respond harshly to demonstrations, which could lead to violent clashes, road closures, and disruptions to public services. The State Department has reiterated that its ability to provide consular services to US citizens in Iran is severely limited, further complicating any potential assistance in an emergency. Donald Trump Holds Off on Military Action Against Iran’s Protest Crackdown As US President ‘Explores’ Tehran Messages.

US Citizens Face Risk of Detention in Iran: State Department Issues New Exit Warning

Iran: Protests across Iran are escalating. Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service until Friday, January 16.… pic.twitter.com/AneGPdfn6I — TravelGov (@TravelGov) January 12, 2026

The current wave of protests, which have reportedly intensified over recent days, are understood to be driven by a range of socio-economic and political grievances. While specific triggers for the most recent surge are varied, underlying discontent has been a recurring theme in Iran. The advisory also points to the persistent threat of arbitrary detention and politically motivated arrests of US citizens, particularly those of Iranian descent, who may be perceived as having ties to the US government or Western institutions. Such detentions often occur without due process, and access to legal counsel or consular assistance is frequently denied. US Accuses Russia of ‘Dangerous and Inexplicable Escalation’ of War in Ukraine As Donald Trump Seeks Peace.

For those American citizens currently in Iran, the State Department has provided specific guidance, including the recommendation to draft a will and designate appropriate power of attorney, establish a communication plan with loved ones, and review personal security plans. It also advises against travelling alone, particularly to remote areas, and to avoid all demonstrations and large gatherings. The advisory stresses the importance of maintaining a high level of vigilance and being prepared for sudden changes in the security landscape.

As the political and social climate in Iran remains tense and unpredictable, the State Department's message is clear: American citizens should prioritise their departure to mitigate the significant and escalating risks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (US State Department). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2026 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).