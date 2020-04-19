Donald Trump Joins Online Prayers From Prestonwood Baptist Church For COVID-19, Watch Live Streaming at Prestonwood.Live

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, April 19: United States President Donald Trump on Sunday joined the special morning prayers from Prestonwood Baptist Church. The religious institute had called for a special weekend session, where Pastor Jack Graham was scheduled to lead the prayers to the God to relieve mankind from COVID-19 pandemic. Trump Says Social Distancing Rules for Ramadan 2020 Should be the Same as Easter.

Trump, in a statement issued on his Twitter account, had confirmed that he would be attending the prayers via live streaming. He also appealed others to join the session online by tuning into prestonwood.com -- the official portal of the Baptist church based in Dallas, Texas.

"Will be online tomorrow morning at 10:30am (Eastern) watching @jackngraham from @Prestonwood Baptist in Dallas, Texas. You can join us at prestonwood.org (sic)" Trump tweeted on Saturday.

Watch Live Streaming of Prestonwood Church Prayers

The President also re-tweeted the appeal made by Paston Graham, appealing American Christians, along with those worldwide, to join the special prayers.

“We Are Alive” is the message this weekend @prestonwood. Gather your family and join us at Prestonwood. Live. And PRAY that the whole world will hear through the online services of Prestonwood and churches like ours proclaiming the Word of God and the testimony of Jesus (sic)," Graham had said.

The US is worst-affected nation in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. The death toll mounted to nearly 40,000, whereas, over 740,000 persons are infected due to the contagious disease. Worldwide, the toll of coronavirus cases has reached 2,359,346 and the fatality-count was measured as 161,951, as per the latest update.