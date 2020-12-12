Washington, December 12: US President Donald Trump on Saturday repeated that he had won the 2020 presidential election in a landslide. Donald Trump, who is still seeking to overturn the results of the November 3 election, also wrote on Twitter that he was victorious with legal votes and not with the help of "fake voters". Twitter, however, flagged his tweet as "disputed". Donald Trump Could Announce His Candidacy For 2024 Presidential Election Shortly After Joe Biden is Officially Declared as Winner: Report.

Trump tweeted: "I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE, but remember, I only think in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere! What a disgrace!" Twitter immediately flagged this tweet saying: "This claim about election fraud is disputed." Donald Trump Tweets 'Won This Election by a Lot' Just Before Joe Biden's Victory; Twitter Flags His Post.

Trump's tweet came after the US Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit to overturn the presidential election results in four battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Notably, dozens of lawsuits challenging the presidential election results have been dismissed at the state and federal levels across the United States since the hotly-contested poll.

While Joe Biden is projected to win 306 electoral votes, compared with 232 for Trump, the US President has refused to concede. However, the process of presidential transition has begun. Electors are scheduled to meet in their state capital cities on December 14 to vote, which will be counted and finalised by the next Congress next month. To clinch the White House, a candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes of the 538 in total.

