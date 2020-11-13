Washington, November 13: Outgoing US President Donald Trump is considering announcing his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election after President-elect Joe Biden is certified as the winner of the 2020 election. Donald Trump has so far not conceded to Joe Biden, who was projected the winner of the November 3 election after crossing the threshold of 270 electoral college votes needed to secure victory. Donald Trump Tweets 'Won This Election by a Lot' Just Before Joe Biden's Victory; Twitter Flags His Post.

According to a report by The New York Times, Trump told his advisers that he could announce his plan to run for the White House in 2024 shortly after Biden is officially certified as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. "Trump is talking seriously about announcing that he is planning to run again in 2024," The New York Times reported. The conversation came amid the President mulling different scenarios for his future. Donald Trump Signs Order Prohibiting Americans From Investing in Companies That Support Chinese Military.

"The work of government has been reduced to something of a sideshow for the president," the newspaper said. Many advisers also told Trump that there are fewer chances of any change in the outcome of the 2020 election. "He knows it’s over," one adviser told the newspaper. The outlet also reported that advisers of Republican leaders considering a 2024 run are "dreading" the thought of another Trump run "given the extraordinary sway he holds over millions of GOP voters".

Trump has been alleging "fraud" in mail-in ballots and counting. More than 77 million Americans have voted for Biden, while Trump has the support of more than 72 million. December 8 is the deadline for resolving election disputes at the state level. The outcome of the 2020 US presidential election will be finalised when members of the US Electoral College meet on December 14.

