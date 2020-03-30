Donald Trump Says Keeping US Coronavirus Death Toll At or Below 100,000 Would Be a ‘Very Good Job’

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, March 30: President Donald Trump on Monday said that if the deaths due to the novel coronavirus stay at or below 100,000 then "we all together have done a very good job." Trump's assertion came at a time when he was announcing America's national shutdown for a month. The lockdown has been extended to another 30 days till April 30, 2020. US Could See 100,000-200,000 Deaths from COVID-19: Trump Administration's Top Health Expert Anthony Fauci.

POTUS said that his administration is working hard to keep projected death toll less than 1,00,000. “So if we can hold that down, as we’re saying, to 100,000, it’s a horrible number, maybe even less, but to 100,000, so we have between 100 and 200,000, we all together have done a very good job,” Trump said. Coronavirus Pandemic May Hit Rural America 'Harder'.

Donald Trump Press Briefing:

Earlier, Dr Anthony Fauci, White House health adviser, said that America could see to 2,00,000 COVID-19 deaths and millions of infection. The virus has killed at least 2,400 and infected about 1,40,000. Coronavirus has hard-hit New York city which has accounted for nearly 50 percent of the total cases in the country.

“Looking at what we are seeing now, I would say between 100,000-200,00 deaths from coronavirus. We're going to have millions of cases. But I don't want to be held to that, because it's -- excuse me -- deaths. I mean, we're going to have millions of cases,” Fauci said.