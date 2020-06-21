Tulsa, June 21: The Donald Trump rally, apart from providing a dampened start to his 2020 presidential campaign, may also emerge a "COVID-19 super spreader" event. A top health expert, associated with the Brown University, is firm that the rally would lead to the spread of coronavirus after attendees return to their home state. US Presidential Election 2020: Joe Biden is ‘Helpless Puppet' of Radical Left, Says Trump.

Ahead of the electioneering event, six of Trump campaign staff members tested positive for the disease. Several among the attendees could also by asymptomatic patients and may had transmitted the virus to others present in the indoor stadium in Tulsa, said Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and associate professor of emergency medicine at Brown University.

Fortunately, as some experts say, the BOK Center hall was filled to only one-third of its capacity. Several among trump detractors booked bogus tickets, and the actual turnout was less than 7,000.

“I know the arena was only about a third full last night, but unfortunately that did not seem to be because of social distancing. As you showed, those folks were packed together,” CNN quoted Ranney as saying.

The ER doctor further claimed that even a handful of COVID-19 patients present among the audience could had possibly transmitted the virus to scores, who would in-turn transmit the disease among several people after returning to their home districts.

Trump's insistence on holding the political event, despite apprehensions raised by Tulsa health department officials, failed to yield success as the rally largely drew flak in the media as two-third of the seats were empty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).