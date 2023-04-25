Jakarta, April 25: A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra early Tuesday and was potential of triggering a tsunami, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said. Earthquake of Magnitude 7.1 Hits Remote Pacific Ocean Near Kermadec Islands, No Tsunami Threat.

The earthquake happened at 03:00 a.m. Tuesday Jakarta Time (2000 GMT Monday), with the epicenter at 177 km northwest in Mentawai Islands district and a depth of 84 km under the seabed, Xinhua news agency reported. Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 3.6 Hits New York.

A tsunami warning has been put in place by the agency, as the tremors of the quake have the potential of triggering giant waves.

