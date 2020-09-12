Tokyo, September 12: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale was reported near Japan's capital Tokyo on Saturday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred 407 km North North-East (NNE) of Tokyo at around 11:14 am local time. There has been no immediate information on damages or injuries. So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck off Miyagi Prefecture in Japan at 11:44 am local time. The temblor occurred at around 11:44 a.m. local time, with its epicentre at a latitude of 38.7 degrees north and a longitude of 142.4 degrees east, and at depth of 40 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Miyagi Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, news agency Xinhua reported. Further details were awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2020 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).