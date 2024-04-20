A woman in Pakistan gave birth to sextuplets —four sons and two daughters —following an extensive operation. Zeenat Waheed, a resident of Rawalpindi is extremely delighted after the birth of sextuplets. According to doctors, the birth weights of babies, who are in robust health, are normal and the mother is also doing well. Sextuplets are of different types. While some are fraternal, meaning they come from six separate egg and sperm combinations. Others are identical, which happens when a single fertilised egg splits into multiple embryos. Texan Woman Delivers 6 Babies in 9 Minutes; What are Sextuplets and How Rare Are They?

Sextuplets in Pakistan

