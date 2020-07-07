Abu Dhabi, July 7: UAE flag carrier Etihad Airways on Tuesday announced to resume flight operations to 58 destinations worldwide as restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak eased. Etihad Airways plans to fly from Abu Dhabi to 58 destinations in the Middle East, North America, Europe, Asia and Australia in July and August. The resumption will depend on the lifting of international restrictions and the reopening of individuals markets. International Flight Resumption: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says Services Will Resume Once Other Countries Start Receiving Flights.

The list of destinations included Chicago, New York JFK, Toronto, Washington, D.C, Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Belgrade, Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Zurich, Amman, Bahrain, Beirut, Cairo, Casablanca, Kuwait, Muscat, Rabat, Riyadh, Seychelles, Ahmedabad, Baku, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Chennai, Colombo, Delhi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, Male, Manila, Mumbai, Seoul, Singapore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney. COVID-19: Vistara Will Let Passenger Book Adjacent Seat at Discount to Keep It Vacant.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: "We are delighted to announce the gradual expansion of normal scheduled services to more cities across our global network. The easing of restrictions on travel to and from the UAE is an important first step and a great development for Abu Dhabi. By August we aim to operate approximately 45 percent of our pre-COVID capacity."

"While we have continued to operate a schedule of special passenger, cargo and humanitarian flights over the last few months, the priority is now to build the network back up on markets that have opened up, and to provide a secure and hygienic flying environment across the entire guest journey," he added. The UAE has reported 2,076 confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 deaths. Earlier today, Etihad Airways announced that it would trial a new technology at the Abu Dhabi airport that allows spotting of travellers with medical conditions, potentially including the early stages of COVID-19.

