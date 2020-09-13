Paris, Sep 13: France reported 10,561 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the country's biggest-ever single-day tally, official data showed on Saturday.

The new daily total has beat a previous record of 9,843 set two days ago, confirming an upward trend reported since July, Xinhua reported.

The virus had also claimed 17 more lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 30,910. Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Resumes in UK After Brief Pause Over Volunteer's Illness.

France now has 373,911 confirmed cases since the pandemic outbreak, with 772 clusters still under investigation, of which 86 were detected in the past 24 hours.

"The virus is here for several more months and we must manage to live with," Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday following a defense council on the epidemic.

"The simplest and least restrictive solution is to scrupulously apply barrier gestures. It mainly depends on us," he said.

Castex, 55, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus after one-week self-quarantine at his residence due to contact with an infected person, his office said on Saturday.

Last weekend, Castex shared a car with the director of the Tour de France cycle race, who had tested positive for the virus.

