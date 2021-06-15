Tashkent, June 15: A gas tanker truck exploded at the filling station in Samarkand region of Uzbekistan, killing two people, the Uzbek Emergency Situations Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, an explosion occurred during the discharging of the liquefied gas from the truck, killing the driver and an employee of the filling station, the Xinhua news agency reported. Indonesian Oil Tanker Bursts into Flames at Busiest Port, 22 Injured.

The cause of the explosion and the amount of material damage are being investigated, it said.

