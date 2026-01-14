Mumbai, January 14: Realme is reportedly preparing to launch a new smartphone in its P series lineup in India, featuring a massive 10,000mAh battery. The device, which appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database under the model number RMX5107, is expected to be the brand's largest battery smartphone to date. According to industry insiders, the handset could be officially unveiled by the end of January 2026.

The upcoming model follows the launch of the Realme P4x 5G in December 2025, which featured a 7,000mAh battery. By further increasing the capacity to 10,000mAh, Realme appears to be targeting power users who prioritises multi-day battery life. While the company has not yet officially confirmed the name of the device, the BIS listing indicates that the launch is imminent for the Indian market. Realme Neo 8 Series Confirmed To Launch on January 22, 2026 in China; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme P Series 10,000mAh Battery Features

The primary highlight of the new P series smartphone is its record-breaking battery capacity. If the leaks are accurate, this will be the first mainstream smartphone from a major brand in India to cross the 10,000mAh threshold. Reports suggest the device will run on the latest Android 16 operating system paired with Realme UI 7.0, offering a modern software experience alongside its robust hardware.

Initial leaks from the "About device" screens indicate that the handset will be equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This configuration suggests that despite the focus on battery life, the phone will maintain mid-range performance standards. It remains to be seen how Realme will manage the physical dimensions and weight of the phone, given the substantial size of such a large power cell.

Upcoming Realme Smartphone Specifications

The new device is expected to build upon the foundations laid by the Realme P4x 5G. For context, the P4x 5G was launched at a starting price of INR 15,499 and was powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC. It featured 45W wired fast charging and a 50-megapixel primary camera. Industry experts anticipate that the 10,000mAh model might feature similar or slightly improved charging speeds to ensure the massive battery can be replenished in a reasonable timeframe. Realme 16 Pro Plus Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme’s aggressive push into the high-capacity battery segment comes at a time when competitors are also exploring larger power units. By launching a 10,000mAh phone, Realme aims to capture a niche but growing segment of the market that values longevity over slim design. Further details regarding the processor, display, and official pricing are expected to surface as the company begins its official teaser campaign later this month.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

