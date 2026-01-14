New Zealand handed a debut to 31-year-old left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox on January 14 as they look to level the three-match series against India. The Central Stags veteran was named in the starting XI for IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, replacing the injured Mitchell Santner in the specialist spin role. India vs New Zealand Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Cricket Match and Who Will Win IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026?.

Lennox’s inclusion comes after a decade of consistent performances in the New Zealand domestic circuit. His debut follows India’s narrow victory in the series opener in Vadodara, where the hosts successfully chased down a target of 301 to take a 1-0 lead.

A Decade in the Making

Born in Napier, Hawke’s Bay, Lennox has long been a stalwart for Central Districts. Despite his age, his call-up is seen by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) as a reward for sustained excellence rather than a temporary fix. India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates of 2nd ODI 2026

Domestic Pedigree and Playing Style

Lennox is a traditional slow left-arm orthodox bowler, known for his control and ability to vary pace. His domestic statistics tell the story of a reliable white-ball operator:

List A Record: Over 50 appearances with 69 wickets at an average of 31.65.

Recent Form: He was the leading wicket-taker for the Central Stags in the 2025–26 Ford Trophy prior to his call-up.

Leadership: Lennox has also captained the Stags in both the Ford Trophy and the Super Smash, bringing a wealth of tactical knowledge to the Black Caps’ middle overs.

While primarily a bowler, he is a capable lower-order batsman, holding a first-class half-century and a reputation for being a sharp fielder. A strong performance today could see Lennox cement his place in the squad for the upcoming T20 series and future home assignments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).