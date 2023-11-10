Tel Aviv, November 10: Gaza Health Ministry Spokesperson Ashraf Al-Quedra on Friday said that hospitals in Gaza are under severe attack by the Israel Defense Force (IDF) where children, women and elderly large numbers have taken shelter to save themselves from the IDF onslaught.

“Al-Shifa Hospital, Al-Rantisi, Al-Nasir Pediatric Hospitals, Eyes Hospital and Mental Hospital are being heavily bombed by the IDF,” Quedra said. He said that so far 11,078 Palestinians have been killed since the Israeli ground invasion commenced on October 27. He said that among the dead are 4506 children and 3027 women. Israel-Hamas War: Israel's Health Ministry Cuts Red Tape to Save Sperm From IDF Soldiers Killed in Conflict.

He said that around 38 children who were suffering from kidney failure were deprived of dialysis services in the only centre designated for children in the Gaza. He said that the hospital is not functioning as it has run out of fuel.

Quedra said that children, who are being treated in hospitals, may die soon as there are no oxygen cylinders left at these hospitals. He said that displaced people and health professionals are without food and water in besieged hospitals in Gaza. Israel-Hamas War: India Calls for 'Immediate and Unconditional' Release of Hostages, De-Escalation.

He said that two ambulance drivers who were returning from south Gaza to the north were arrested even though there was coordination with the International Red Cross.

