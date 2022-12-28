Delhi, December 28: Vladimir Putin's private army have started recruiting violent and dangerous inmates to fight on the front line in Ukraine. Murderers and sex offenders from some of Russia's most notorious prison camps are among the new volunteers signing up for Putin's war in Ukraine. This is second such recruitment drive and those who get selected will join 50,000 mercenaries.

The Wagner Group’s boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is trying to persuade inmates, many of them jailed for murder or sex offences, to sign up in return for a Kremlin pardon, reported Mirror.

More than 1,000 Wagner fighters have been killed in Ukraine as Russia ’s military death toll in the war has crossed lakh according to reports. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Terminally Ill, Being Kept Alive on Western Cancer Drugs, Say Reports

Any inmates between the ages of 22 and 50 are given the chance to join the private army although good physical shape is a must. Vladimir Putin Faces Risk of Being Assassinated? West Plotting to Kill Russian President and Start Nuclear War, Claims Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

The Wagner Group first came to limelight in 2014. Many suspect it of doing the Kremlin’s dirty work in countries such as Syria and the Central African Republic, a charge Russia has always denied. The new recruitment drive increases concerns that more atrocities will be committed in Ukraine.

Wagner Group’s boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was earlier heard saying to prisoners that they will be executed if they threaten to desert once they have signed up to fight for the private army. Prigozhin had served nine years behind bars for a number of gangster-related crimes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2022 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).