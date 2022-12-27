Mumbai, December 27: In what can be seen as a major development in world politics, Kremlin's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said that the West is looking for ways to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia's foreign minister also said that the West is trying to risk nuclear war too. Reportedly, Lavrov has made these claims for the coming year 2023.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, a few other predictions have also been made which include collapse of European Union as Britain rejoins and NATO seeking to assassinate the Russian President. These prediction for 2023 were made by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Vladimir Putin's security council. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Terminally Ill, Being Kept Alive on Western Cancer Drugs, Say Reports.

Among some of the other predictions that comes from Russia include United Kingdom breaking apart and the Northern Ireland joining the Irish Republic. In his prophecy, Dmitry Medvedev said that the United States could also see a split with a new civil war leading to California and Texas breaking away from the country.

In a revealing prediction, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said that unknown officials in the Pentagon are plotting an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said that the Washington is ahead of the others as some 'anonymous officials' are planning a "decapitating strike" on the Kremlin. Vladimir Putin Recruiting Russian Prisoners With HIV, Hepatitis in His ‘Private Army’ for Ukraine War: Reports.

"If such ideas are really pondered by someone, then this someone should think better about possible consequences of such plans," Lavrov said. The latest predictions from Russia is trying to show that the West is seeking a conflict with Putin's country. These prediction also come after former British PM Liz Truss during her pre-election campaign said that she was ready to order a nuclear strike on Russia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2022 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).