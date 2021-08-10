Birmingham, August 10: A UK court sent a mother and her lover to jail for a combined total of 29 years in connection with the death of her daughter, three-year-old Kaylee-Jayde Priest. According to a report, Justice Foxton QC of the Birmingham Crown Court said that Nicola Priest and her boyfriend Callum Redfern had killed Kaylee-Jayde after her cries interrupted the couple who were trying to have sex. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Refused Sex, Man Kills Wife and Throws 3 Children in Canal.

Kaylee-Jayde was found dead on August 9 last year at the flat in Solihull where she lived with her mother. Her death occurred days after Nicola Priest sent a text threatening to kill the child to her boyfriend. The child was thrashed and died from serious chest and abdominal injuries. The court found Nicola Priest and Callum Redfern guilty of killing Kaylee-Jayde on August 5. UK High Court Grants Nirav Modi Permission To Appeal Against Extradition to India.

"Kaylee was put to bed some time around 7pm, while the two of you went to have sex in Nicola Priest’s bedroom. But like many children her age, Kaylee did not want to go to bed, but to stay up and play," Justice Foxton was quoted by Manchester Evening News as saying. "No doubt irritated by Kaylee crying, asking to be let out, it interrupted the two of you when you wanted to have sex," he added.

The judge also observed that Kaylee-Jayde's life would have been saved if any of the convicts had called for medical assistance. The kid sustained historical injuries including broken ribs, lower leg fractures and a broken sternum, medical examination had shown. The court sent Nicola in jail for 15 years and her boyfriend for 14 years.

Days before Kaylee-Jayde's death, Nicola had sent a text to Redfern saying: "I’m gonna kill her… because she keeps leaving the living room or going in the kitchen, so I’ve paled (hit) her one and smacked her for shitting in her nappy." Redfern replied: "Good – give her one from me." Nicola texted back: "I will, babe."

