Florida, September 17: Hurricane Sally wreaked havoc in the United States. The category two hurricane made landfall on Wednesday. Florida and Alabama are the worst-affected states of the US. Around 550,000 have been left without power in the country, reported BBC. One person was reported killed in the storm. Hundreds were rescued from the flooded areas of the US.

In Florida's Pensacola, part of the Bay Bridge was brought down by a loose barge. One person was also missing in the town of Orange Beach, Alabama. The storm also ripped away a large section of a fishing pier at Alabama's Gulf State Park on the very day a ribbon-cutting had been scheduled following a USD 2.4 million renovation. Hurricane Sally Unleashes Flooding Near Florida-Alabama, Hundreds Rescued.

"The storm has brought four months of rain in four hours to the city," Pensacola fire chief Ginny Cranor told CNN. Authorities in Pensacola said 200 National Guard members would arrive Thursday to help. More than 2 feet of rain (61 centimetres) was recorded near Naval Air Station Pensacola, and nearly 3 feet (1 metre) of water covered streets in downtown Pensacola, the National Weather Service reported. Hurricane Sally Blasts Ashore in Alabama with Punishing Rain.

Sally made landfall at Gulf Shores of Alabama, at 4:45 am local time on Wednesday with a wind speed of 169 km per hour. Later, the storm became a tropical depression as wind speed decreased to around 50 km per hour. According to reports, heavy rain is expected on Thursday as the storm pushes inland over Alabama and into Georgia.

