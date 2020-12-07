New Delhi, December 7: The Swedish furniture giant Ikea announced on Monday that it has decided to discontinue printing its famed annual catalogue. This marks the end of a seven-decade long tradition as its customers increasingly moved towards digital alternatives. It offered snapshots on contemporary living that made the company extremely popular. The catalogue reached its peak in 2016, when 200 million copies in 32 different languages were distributed worldwide. IKEA Store in Navi Mumbai, 2nd in India, to Open From December 18; Online Booking Required to Visit Outlet.

" Over the years it has become an iconic and beloved publication, and it has been an important success factor for IKEA to reach and inspire the many people across the world with home furnishing solutions and products," said the company in its official statement. Adding that the company has became more accessible to people all over the world due to it's digital platform. "Customer behavior and media consumption have changed, and fewer people read the IKEA Catalogue today than in years past," it said. IKEA to Invest Rs 5,000 Crore in UP, Will Open Around a Dozen Outlets in State.

Read the Tweet by Ikea Here :

The IKEA catalogue has a phenomenal 70-year legacy. We have decided to turn the page, to say goodbye to the IKEA catalogue and we look to the future with excitement as the work continues to find new ways to amplify the unique IKEA home furnishing knowledge.https://t.co/8oiXXSZxjt pic.twitter.com/7Wzu3j0VZn — IKEA (@IKEA) December 7, 2020

"For 70 years it has been one of our most unique and iconic products," Konrad Gruss, Managing Director at Inter Ikea Systems, said in a statement. Adding, "Turning the page with our beloved catalogue is emotional but rational." The first catalogue was put together in 1951, by the Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad himself in 1951. It was printed in 285,000 copies, which were distributed around the southern part of Sweden where the company was also started.

