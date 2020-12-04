Mumbai, December 4: The IKEA store in Navi Mumbai will open from December 18. The inauguration of the multinational furniture brand outlet was delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. This would be the second store of the Swedish company to be unveiled in India - the first was opened in Hyderabad in 2018.

In a statement issued on social media, IKEA announced that a pre-online booking would be necessitated to visit their new outlet. The registration process is necessitated to control the flow of customers and avoid overcrowding - in accordance to the COVID-19 safety norms. IKEA to Invest Rs 5,000 Crore in UP, Will Open Around a Dozen Outlets in State.

"Hej Mumbai, we're ready to meet you from 18th Dec! But, safety first.

In order to ensure a safe shopping experience for our customers and co-workers, we will welcome visitors with pre-booked slots through online registrations," it said.

Statement Issued by IKEA on Social Media

The company, however, also suggested the customers to opt for online buying through their website. "You can shop online for a wide range of affordable, well-designed and functional home furnishing solutions on IKEA.in, or opt for our remote planning services to consult with our home furnishing experts," the statement added.

IKEA, a multinational conglomerate has left a mark among hume furnishing chains for its ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories. The company was founded in Sweden in 1943 by 17-year-old Ingvar Kamprad, and by 2008, it emerged as the world's largest furniture retailer.

