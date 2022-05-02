Islamabad, May 2: Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday openly called out the Joe Biden administration of the US for its alleged involvement in a regime change "conspiracy" in Pakistan, Geo News reported.

Ex-prime minister Khan repeatedly blamed the US for backing the no-confidence motion -- that lead to his ouster on April 10 -- and refused to accept the newly-elected premier Shehbaz Sharif, saying "there can't be any bigger insult to this country".

But the Joe Biden administration denied any role in the process.

Khan, in a tweet, asked the Biden administration whether its involvement in the regime change "conspiracy" had lessened or increased the anti-American sentiment in Pakistan.

"My question for the Biden Administration: By indulging in a regime change conspiracy to remove a democratically elected PM of a country of over 220 mn people to bring in a puppet PM, do you think you have lessened or increased anti-American sentiment in Pakistan," Khan said, Geo News reported.

Officials of the incumbent government have repeatedly said that Khan is blaming America for his ouster as he had failed to deliver during his tenure, but the PTI chairman remains adamant that the US, in collaboration with the then Opposition, was behind his ouster.

