Islamabad, April 9: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has alleged that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was seeking military intervention in the country's political affairs by delaying voting on a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly and to create a constitutional crisis, the media reported.

He made these remarks on Saturday during the crucial National Assembly session summoned on Supreme Court's directive to hold voting on the no-trust motion against the premier.

Addressing the house, Bilawal said that the NA speaker is committing contempt of court and abrogating the Constitution, Express Tribune reported. The five-member bench of the Supreme Court has given an order and no agenda item can be raised except the order of the day, he added. On April 3, Bilawal said their minister had trapped the PM, president and deputy-speaker in "abrogation of the Constitution". Imran Khan No-Confidence Motion: Share 30-Year Relationship With PM, Cannot Allow Voting To Take Place, Says Pakistan Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

"It is their conspiracy to either let selections take place without electoral reforms or to create a crisis so big that it results in dictatorship and a military rule. They want to end democracy because as long as it is present, Imran Khan's politics cannot be saved," he remarked, Express Tribune reported.

Bilawal demanded of the speaker to follow the court's orders warning him that he will be disqualified over the contempt of court.

"This is not the first time in Pakistan that a speaker's ruling has been thrown by the court. In the past too, a speaker sitting in the same chair had given a ruling which was then done away with through a suo-moto notice. The court has ordered for the process of April 3 to be completed and voting has to take place."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2022 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).