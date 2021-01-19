Colombo, January 19: The Sri Lankan Cabinet on Tuesday approved to make sign language a recognised means of communication, the Government Information Department said. The cabinet will also advice to draft a relevant, the statement added. Anand Mahindra Shares Clip of Man Video Calling Using Sign Language to Give a Nice Message About Smartphones (Watch Viral Video).

In a statement, the Department said the proposal was tabled by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and it will help accept sign language as a recognised means of communication in accessing educational needs, legal matters, health facilities, various government services and private services, Xinhua news agency reported. CBSE Introduces Sign Language ‘Braille’ As a Subject for Differently Abled Children.

The Cabinet will also advise to draft a relevant bill, the statement added.A recent study from the Ministry of Health shows that 9 per cent of the total population of Sri Lanka suffered from some sort of hearing disorder.

