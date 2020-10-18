Manama, October 18: Israel and Bahrain will officially establish diplomatic relations from Sunday, almost a month after the two nations reached a US-brokered normalisation deal. A joint communique will be signed by officials of Israel and Bahrain at a ceremony in Manama. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday evening. Abraham Accords Signing: As UAE, Bahrain and Israel Ink Deal, Donald Trump Says '5 or 6 More Middle East Countries' Will Sign Peace Agreement.

Once the official documents are signed, then Israel and Bahrain can establish embassies in each other's countries. Notably, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel became the third and fourth Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan. Egypt signed a peace deal with Israel in 1979, while Jordan inked peace pact in 1994.

On September 15, Israel had signed agreements to normalise diplomatic ties with the UAE and Bahrain at the White House. Israel, the UAE and Bahrain inked "Abrahan Accords" brokered by US President Donald Trump. Donald Trump Vows Any Attack by Iran to Be Met With '1000 Times Greater Magnitude' After Reports of Iran Planning to Avenge Killing of Qasem Soleimani.

The UAE and Bahrain have never fought a war against Israel in history, and the unofficial relationship between Israel and the two Arab states have developed for years. Meanwhile, the Palestinian leadership condemned the deals. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas even called on all Arab countries to abide by the Arab Peace Initiative, launched in 2002, which stipulates that the Arabs can only normalise relations with Israel after the Palestinian issue is resolved.

