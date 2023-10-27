Tel Aviv, October 27: The Hamas, which has massacred 1,400 people in Israel in the October 7 attack and taken 222 people hostages, have said that 50 of these hostages were killed reportedly by Israel air strikes. Hamas spokesperson, Abu Ubaida has in a post in the Telegram channel of the group on Thursday said, "Al Qassam Brigade estimates that the number of Zionist prisoners killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Zionist killings and massacres reached approximately 50 people." Israel-Hamas War: Missile Strikes Building in Egypt’s Taba Near Israeli Border, At Least Five People Injured.

However, there are reports and statements of certain Israeli intelligence operatives that Hamas has executed 50 hostages and have put the blame on Israel. Hamas Says Almost 50 Israeli Hostages Killed Since Israel Strikes Began: Report.

Tel Aviv witnessed protests from families and friend of hostages and in the Museum Square on Thursday there was a massive demonstration. Speakers called upon the Israeli government that they have lost patience and the government must act and bring the captured back home.

