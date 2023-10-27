A missile struck a medical facility in an Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Taba near the Israeli border early on Friday, injuring five people. Israel's military said it was aware of a security incident in the area. The blast in the town of Taba was related to fighting between Israel and Gaza's Hamas militants, reports said. Hamas Says Almost 50 Israeli Hostages Killed Since Israel Strikes Began: Report.

Israel-Hamas War

Missile hits building in Egypt's Taba, near the border with Israel, injuring at least 5 people pic.twitter.com/Jt2J2yKscd — BNO News (@BNONews) October 27, 2023

