Tel Aviv, December 7: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the death of a soldier killed during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the toll of the ground offensive against Hamas to 87, the media reported. He is named as Sergeant First Class (res.) Maor Gershoni, 24, of the 6th Brigade's 8173rd Battalion, from Yokne'am Illit, The Times of Israel reported. Israel-Hamas War: IDF Military Hits 250 Gaza Terror Targets, Some Found Based in Schools.

