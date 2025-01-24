Tel Aviv [Israel], January 24 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli political leadership has reportedly instructed the IDF to maintain its presence in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon beyond the conclusion of the 60-day ceasefire trial period, which is set to end on Sunday.

The decision comes following a series of reports about Hezbollah's violations of the ceasefire agreement and dissatisfaction with the Lebanese army's lack of action to meet its obligations under the terms of the deal.

Officials have indicated that Israel is engaged in discussions with the new US administration to secure additional time--ranging from several days to weeks--before a full withdrawal from the region.

In contrast, the IDF has begun redeploying its forces in the Western sector in alignment with the agreement reached with the Lebanese government.

Meanwhile, ahead of the conclusion of the ceasefire period, the Golan Regional Council has assured residents that there will be no changes to the defence policy for the Golan Heights in the statement that was issued after consultations with the 210th Division and Northern Command. (ANI/TPS)

