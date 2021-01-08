Washington, January 8: Violent protests took place on Thursday in the United States as thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol. The protesters got violent and fired shots inside the building as the legislature was preparing to seal the election of Joe Biden as the next President and Kamala Harris as the Vice President.

Three rioters have been identified-Adam Johnson, Jake Angeli, and Jason Tankersley as their images go viral on social media. Donald Trump Back on Twitter After Platform Temporarily Blocked His Profile Amid Capitol Violence, Posts Video Message Acknowledging Joe Biden as Next US President.

Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson, 36, of Florida is seen smiling and carrying a lectern throughout the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday that is believed to belong to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, per the Miami Herald. Adam Johnson, a father of five is from Florida.

Here's the photo of Adam Johnson that is going viral:

Via Getty, one the rioters steals a podium from the Capitol pic.twitter.com/V4spojl40q — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021

Jake Angeli:

The man in horns and fur who was seen in numerous images from the Capitol Wednesday is a 32-year-old man named Jake Angeli. According to various reports, the man has been spotted at numerous protests and rallies over the past one year often in costume, and always in support of Donald Trump.

Here's the photo of Jake Angeli:

The chatter over Jake “Q Shaman” Angeli’s identity is missing a key element: his tattoos. He’s covered in Odinist symbols—Yggdrasil, Mjolnir, and, significantly, the valknut. These Norse symbols aren’t inherently fascist, but when they show up ON a fascist, it’s for a reason. pic.twitter.com/4km9924T79 — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) January 7, 2021

Jason Tankersley

The third photo going viral is of Jason Tankersley.

.@FBI Seeking Information Related to Violent Activity at the U.S Capitol Building https://t.co/cQ5KtgKXcg Jason Tankersley (Maryland), Matthew Heimbach, Jake Angeli (Phoenix), Adam Johnson (Florida) pic.twitter.com/aqGzq3yXbT — Vlad Markov (@vmarkov) January 7, 2021

Trump had for months, falsely declared that he won the 2020 election, calling for his supporters not to “show weakness” on Wednesday in Washington DC. The protests quickly turned violent as rioters overturned barricades in front of the Capitol and physically attacked police officers. Only 52 people were arrested and four people died at the end of the attack.

