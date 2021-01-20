Washington, January 20: US President elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, while Kamala Harris will take oath as the first woman Vice President on January 20, 2021. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on January 20 at 3:15pm ET. In India, the inaugural ceremony will begin with an invocation and the singing of the national anthem at 8:30 pm today. The live streaming of the Inauguration Day where Biden will take the oath, can be seen live on the YouTube channel of the Biden Inaugural Committee. Joe Biden swearing-in live telecast can be watched here as well as on other social media platforms. You can watch the Inauguration Day 2021 ceremony live on bideninaugural.org, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

The Joe Biden team has launched a Snapchat lens that will virtually take users to the Capitol Hill as during the swearing-in of the new US president on Wednesday.

How to Watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Swearing-in Ceremony Live on Snapchat

The Snapchat lens will play a message from Biden addressing Snapchatters: "Hey Snapchat!! It's me, Joe. Welcome to inauguration!" The lens will also direct users to a live stream of the inauguration event. Once the inaugural lens is selected in the Snapchat reel, users can take a selfie in front of the Capitol as confetti falls from above. If users flip the camera around, they'll be greeted by a Biden Jumbotron in front of a crowd of inauguration attendees.

The Inauguration Day 2021 event is termed as the 'largely-virtual swearing-in ceremony'. The event will make Biden the 46th president of the United States. The date of swearing in has been January 20 since 1937, when Franklin D Roosevelt took oath of office for his second term. Prior to 1937, the swearing-in used to take place on March 4. The ceremony will also include the Pledge of Allegiance, poetry reading, musical performances and a benediction ceremony. Inauguration Day 2021 Date and Time: Here’s Where and How To Watch Joe Biden’s Swearing-In Ceremony; Guest List, Schedule and All You Need To Know About January 20 Event.

The inaugural ceremony will take place on the West Front of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. and will be the 59th presidential inauguration. Biden will take the presidential oath of office and Harris will take the vice presidential oath of office.

