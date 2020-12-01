UK, December 1: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backed the protests of the Indian farmers. He said, "Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest. In India, the farmers have intensified their agitation against the new farm laws.

Trudeau said at an online event to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak was quoted saying, "The news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we're all very worried about family and friends. I know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest." Centre Invites Protesting Farmers For Talks at 3 PM Today, Singhu and Tikri Borders Remain Closed For Traffic.

Trudeau is the first world leader to comment on the farmers' protests. The central government has invited farmers' organisations to discuss their grievances concerning recently enacted agriculture laws on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday defended farm laws and said farmers are being misled with misinformation. He said, "The new agricultural laws have been brought in for benefit of the farmers...The farmers are being misguided in the name of futuristic and baseless threats to their interests."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2020 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).